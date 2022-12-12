Pathaan Song Besharam: Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry is unmissable!

The first song from one of the most anticipated films of 2023 is out. The song, titled Besharam has lived up to its hype. In the song, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing together. While Deepika Padukone just raises the heat with her impeccable moves and her never-seen-before hot avatar, Shah Rukh Khan works his charm with just his glances. He flaunts a shirtless look that can make anyone go weak on their knees.

Besharam Rang has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The Spanish lyrics of the song have been written by composer-singer Vishal Dadlani. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.