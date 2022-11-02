Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with a bang

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the much awaited teaser of his comeback film Pathaan on his 57th birthday. The teaser begins with this voiceover: "What do you know about Pathaan?" After which it is revealed that there is no sign of him since 3 years and that he was caught and tortured in his last mission.

In the teaser, we also get a glimpse of some high-octane action sequences performed by SRK and Deepika Padukone, a fight sequence takes place between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The teaser ends with SRK saying, "Fasten your seatbelts, there's a storm coming."After taking a sabbatical of four years, SRK is ready to kickstart his birthday and the forthcoming new year with at least three new releases — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.