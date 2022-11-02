Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with a bang
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 2, 2022 12:04 PM 2022-11-02T12:04:43+5:30 2022-11-02T12:05:18+5:30
Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the much awaited teaser of his comeback film Pathaan on his 57th birthday.
Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the much awaited teaser of his comeback film Pathaan on his 57th birthday. The teaser begins with this voiceover: "What do you know about Pathaan?" After which it is revealed that there is no sign of him since 3 years and that he was caught and tortured in his last mission.
Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/eZ0TojKGga— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022
In the teaser, we also get a glimpse of some high-octane action sequences performed by SRK and Deepika Padukone, a fight sequence takes place between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The teaser ends with SRK saying, "Fasten your seatbelts, there's a storm coming."After taking a sabbatical of four years, SRK is ready to kickstart his birthday and the forthcoming new year with at least three new releases — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.