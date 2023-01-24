'Pathaan' to release in Gujarat: Bajrang Dal, VHP approves Shah Rukh Khan's movie

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', which has been facing massive backlash from various Hindu outfits and BJP leaders, will be released in Gujarat. This comes as the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said they will no longer oppose the movie as they are satisfied with the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) revisions.“ After the Bajrang Dal’s protests against the Hindi film, Pathaan, the Censor Board has removed obscene lyrics and lewd words from the film, which is good news. I congratulate all workers and the entire Hindu society for this successful struggle to protect religion and culture,” said Gujarat VHP’s Ashok Rawal in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested more than 10 cuts, including trimming some of the sensuous moves in the song Besharam Rang. However, the CBFC said Deepika’s much-controversial orange outfit will continue to be a part of the action film. Some of the dialogue revisions included Langde Lulle to Toote Foote, Ashok Chakra to Veer Puraskar, ex-KGB with ex-SBU, and Mrs Bharatmata with Hamari Bharatmata. The movie has been in the news ever since its first song, Besharam Rang, was released. A section of the audience raised concerns over Deepika’s orange bikini in the song. Members of the Bajrang Dal held protests and burnt posters and banners of the movie. “I also request the Censor Board, producers, and theatre owners that, as an important part of the film industry, if they oppose such things keeping in mind the religion, culture and patriotism beforehand, the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu bodies will not have any objection,” said the Gujarat VHP’s regional leader. “We leave it to the enlightened citizens of Gujarat to decide whether to watch the film or not,” he added.