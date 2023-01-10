Pathaan Trailer crosses 1 million views in 19 mins

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer managed to cross 1 million views in just 19 minutes of release. It is trending through multiple keywords on Twitter. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, Pathaan will be out in theatres on January 25. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.