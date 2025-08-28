'Pati Patni Aur Panga' team visit Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee to seek blessings from Bappa

Mumbai, Aug 28 Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home with full enthusiasm this year. A video of the couple bringing Bappa home with their daughters, Lianna and Divisha, even went viral on social media.

Now, seeking the blessing of Lord Ganesha, the team of their ongoing couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" visited Gurmeet and Debina's residence.

The photos dropped by the couple in a joint Instagram post had Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker, and Fahad Ahmed, and Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya posing in front of Bappa, alongside Gurmeet and Debina. Their two little munchkins- Lianna and Divisha also made an appearance in the post.

"Celebrating Bappa with everyone around...Nothing feels more blessed than this joyful time...Ganpati Bappa Morya!", the 'Geet–Hui Sabse Parayi' actor wrote as the caption for the post.

After being in a relationship for years, Gurmeet and Debina secretly got married back in 2006. However, the lovebirds made their marriage official in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, Lianna in April 2022 and their second daughter, Divisha in November 2022.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Gurmeet and Debina opened up about why they agreed to be part of "Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

They revealed that they wanted to enjoy the experience together.

Gurmeet told IANS: “For me, it was my wife. That’s the main reason. We are always out on shoots, and this was a chance for us to see each other for twenty-four hours straight—even if it means having a fight. And if we fight in front of the camera, at least there’s no fight at home, because honestly, I don’t have the courage to argue with Debina at home.”

Debina added, “For me, the reason was that I don’t usually get the chance to work with Gurmeet daily. Right now, Gurmeet is away from television, so at least we are together on this show, working with each other. That was the sole reason—we get to spend time together and have so much fun.”

