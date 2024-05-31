Patralekhaa clocks 10 years in cinema, thanks Hansal Mehta for identifying her talent

Mumbai, May 31 As her debut film 'CityLights' marks its decade since release, actress Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, has expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who gave her the big break, for "identifying her talent."

Reflecting on her journey, the actress said: "It has been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and unforgettable moments. I owe a special thanks to my director, Hansal Mehta, for identifying my talent and giving me the opportunity to perform the beautiful and complex role of ‘Rakhi Deepak Singh’."

Talking about her upcoming projects, she added: "I am thrilled to share that there is so much more to come. I've worked on projects that I am very passionate about, and I can't wait for the audience to see them."

Released in 2014, 'CityLights' is a drama film that was a remake of the BAFTA-nominated British film 'Metro Manila' (2013). It tells the story of a poor farmer from Rajasthan who comes to Mumbai in search of a livelihood. The crime drama 'Metro Manila', directed by Sean Ellis, is set in the Philippines.

Over the past ten years, Patralekhaa has showcased her acting prowess in 'Love Games', 'Nanu Ki Jaanu', 'Badnaam Galli', and 'Teerandaz'. She made her debut in the web space with 'Bose: Dead/Alive' in 2017.

She will next be seen in 'Gulkanda Tales', 'Wild Wild Punjab', and 'Phule'.

Talking about her personal life, Patralekhaa has been dating her now-husband Rajkummar Rao since 2010. The two got married in 2021 in Chandigarh.

