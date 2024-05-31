Patralekhaa expresses gratitude as she completes a decade in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Actor Patralekhaa is filled with gratitude as she has completed 10 years in Bollywood.

It was in 2014 when Patralekhaa entered Bollywood with her film 'CityLights' and since then she has been entertaining audiences with exciting projects.

Reflecting on her journey, Patralekhaa shared, "It has been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and unforgettable moments. I owe a special thanks to my director Hansal Mehta for identifying my talent and giving me the opportunity to perform the beautiful and complex role of 'Rakhi Deepak Singh'."

Talking about her upcoming projects, she added, "I am thrilled to share that there is so much more to come. I've worked on projects that I am very passionate about, and I can't wait for the audience to see them."

Over the past ten years, she has taken on a variety of roles that showcase her range and depth as an actress. Some projects include Nanu Ki Jaanu, Badnaam Galli, Teerandaz, Love Games, and Bose: Dead or Alive.

