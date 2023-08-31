Patralekhaa shares fun video to wish her husband RajKummar Rao on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : As actor RajKummar Rao turned a year older today, the wishes have been pouring in and he received the most special wish from his wife-actor Patralekhaa.

Taking to Instagram, Patralekhaa shared a cute video of her husband and captioned it, “Birthday Boy. I love you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwmaJZ2SEiP/

The video showcased the actor cutting cake, flaunting his dance moves to working out.

As soon as the video was uploaded, RajKummar responded to his wife’s special post and wrote, “Thank you so much DharmPatni Ji. I love you.”

Be it at a promotional event or on social media, the two have been shelling out couple goals ever since they tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Apart from his wife, Bollywood celebs extended warm wishes to RajKummar.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Insta story and dropped a stunning picture of the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy Birthday to you brother! Hope you have the best year ahead. Big jhappi bhai.”

Kunal Kemmu shared a fun picture with RajKummar and captioned it, “May this year be even more interesting than this conversation we had. Happy Birthday mere bhai. Lots of love.”

Farah Khan Kunder shared a swimming pool picture featuring RajKummar.

In the image, Farah can be seen planting a kiss on one of his cheeks.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Good day to embarrass you @rajkummar_rao happy birthday.. lov u lots.”

Huma Qureshi posted a special wish for her “most talented dost”.

Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote, “Happy bday to my kind, warm, super funniest and most talented dost @raikummar_rao. Always hyping each other up. You the one buddy. Love you Raju.”

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy Birthday Raj. Wishing you love and light always.”

Manoj Bajpayee posted a picture with RajKummar along with a message, “Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao! Keep shining and spreading happiness Sending you lots of love and happiness!”

RajKummar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ Bhumi Pednekar shared a still from the movie and wrote, “Badhaai Do Raj ko it's his bday. May this year be full of Tipu-endous success and love. Have the best one.”

Kriti Kharbanda wished Rajkummar like their ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ style’.

Sharing the still from the movie, she penned a note, which read, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SATTU. MAY THIS YEAR BE BLESSED WITH THE BEST OF HEALTH. WEALTH AND HAPPINESS! SENDING YOU LOTS OF LOVE. LOVE-AARTI.”

‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, the story of the romantic drama directed by Ratnaa Sinha showcased Aarti Shukla (Kriti) and Satyendar (Rajkummar).

Not only Kriti Kharbanda but her beau Pulkit Samrat also wished RajKummar. He wrote, “Happy birthday Tipu.”

Further extending the birthday wishes ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ director duo Raj and DK shared a clip from the series to wish the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar was recently seen in the series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

He will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

