Patralekhaa thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : Overwhelmed with the love received on her birthday, actor Patralekhaa has expressed gratitude to fans.

On Thursday, Patralekhaa dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, Thank you everyone for the wishes."

In the video, the birthday girl can be seen cutting cakes and enjoying her special day with her husband Rajkummar Rao and her friends.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the post.

Rajkummar dropped heart emojis while Bhumi wrote, "Happy happy happy @patralekhaa" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patralekhaa will be seen in 'Phule', which is based on the remarkable lives of the social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.

