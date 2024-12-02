Patralekhaa to husband Rajkummar Rao: You are the hardest working man in a room

Mumbai, Dec 2 Actress Patralekhaa has heaped praise on acclaimed actor and husband Rajkummar Rao and said that he is the hardest working man in a room and that he should thank himself for all the accolades coming his way.

Patralekhaa took to Instagram stories, where she shared a note for the love of her life.

She wrote: “Rajuuuuu please start thanking yourself for all the awards & accolades that come your way. You are the hardest working man in a room. You work your a.. off all day everyday. You literally have no life. When you are chilling also your brains are always at work. Love, Your wife…”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar first met in 2010 while they were trying their luck in Bollywood. The two shot a music video together and began dating soon after. The star couple finally got married in November 2021 in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen alongside Triptii Dimri in the film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which also stars Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi and Vijay Raaz.

The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Rajkummar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Stree 2”, in August shared the first look from his next action thriller film “Maalik,” which is directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action thriller. The film shoot is now in progress, with an extensive schedule planned across various locations in India.

“Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Meanwhile his wife Patralekhaa, was last seen in “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, a crime thriller drama mini series about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor