Patrick Dempsey reacts to 'sexiest man alive of 2023' title

Los Angeles [US], November 8 : Actor Patrick Dempsey enjoys a huge fan following all thanks to his stint as Doctor 'McDreamy' in the popular Shonda Rhimes show 'The Grey's Anatomy'.

Interestingly, he is currently all over the internet for other reasons. He has been crowned as the 'sexiest man alive of 2023' by People magazine. He took over the title from 2022 honoree Chris Evans.

Reacting to the title, Patrick told People, "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life. It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly, my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

When asked about his initial reaction to the news, he said, ''I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid. I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.''

He also shared how his children reacted to the news.

"They're just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be. Which is good, they keep me young," Patrick said.

Patrick is also known for his roles in movies like 'Enchanted', 'Bridget Jones's Baby', 'Made of Honour', 'Can't buy me love', 'Transformers', 'Lover Boy' and many more.

