“Patriotism remains a favourite emotion to portray on screen,” says ‘Commando’ director Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Independence Day is an occasion when we celebrate the spirit of India and remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

The festival brings a unique opportunity to revel in the spirit of patriotism. Filmmakers have brought impactful stories to the fore where the audience could feel the sense of patriotism and cheer along.

Independence Day is a spirited celebration of freedom and liberation and on the occasion, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah opened up about how he brought in a sense of patriotism on screen with his action thriller series ‘Commando.’

Vipul said, “Patriotism resonates with everyone and remains a favourite emotion to portray on screen. The blend of emotions, fervour, and action takes on a different dimension when safeguarding our nation. Excited that Commando now streams on Disney+ Hotstar, where Prem brilliantly embodies patriotic qualities. Patriotism isn't merely a sentiment; it's a symphony of emotions unfolding on screen. From heart-pounding action to heartwarming moments, each stroke paints a vivid picture of our dedication to the country.”

'Commando' series sees Prem Parija sharing screen space with Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

“My love for my nation is profound, evident in portrayals spanning Namaste London's love story, Akshay Kumar's impactful speech, and films like Holiday, Force, and Commando. This feeling of patriotism is akin to cherishing family, or perhaps even more. Sharing this sentiment across the nation aids in building our collective identity. Cinematic depictions of heroism and patriotism create a connection and contribute subtly to the process of nation-building. As filmmakers, we render a valuable service through our films," he added.

The series is currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

