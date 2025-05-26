Patti LaBelle urges fans not to 'be scared' of aging

Los Angeles [US], May 26 : Veteran singer Patti LaBelle recently celebrated her 81st birthday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as part of the Queens Tour, which also features Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan.

As per People, LaBelle first addressed her latest trip around the sun early in her performance, urging people not to be scared of aging.

"Let me say something. I have so many people who are afraid to say how young they are," she told the crowd. "Don't be scared. 81 is wonderful, okay? Happy birthday."

Toward the end of her set, the "Lady Marmalade" artist was joined on stage by a large group of people, including her son and longtime manager, Zuri Kye Edwards, as well as Shelby Joyner and Walt Reeder Jr. of the Black Promoters Collective, the organization behind the Queens Tour.

"We don't take that for granted. We are such hardworking women," she said. "I've been doing it for 65 years, and to still have people come to see our show, we are truly blessed."

"I can't do all of this without my band, my crew, my lighting, my sound, my security which I don't need but I've got Will. And this is for my son, Zuri," said LaBelle, who was gifted a Goyard Saigon bag on stage. "God bless all of you."

While 50 Cent's "In da Club" played over the speakers, she was then presented with an extravagant cake featuring the message, "Happy birthday to the Godmother. Cheers to 81 [years] young."

She also took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from her birthday bash.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKFrR9WvpiE/

The Queens Tour kickstarted on May 9 in Las Vegas and continues with its next show in Chicago on May 30 two days after Knight's upcoming 81st birthday on May 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor