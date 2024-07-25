Paul Feig to direct film adaptation of docuseries 'Worst Roommate Ever'

Washington [US], July 25 : Film director Paul Feig is collaborating with Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions for a film adaptation of the Netflix docuseries 'Worst Roommate Ever', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Feig is all set to direct the film which is all about a single woman who seemingly finds a perfect gentleman to to rent the spare room in her dream home, only to discover his deception extends beyond a phoney name and application. She unintentionally allowed a serial squatter into her house, and he isn't going to go without fighting.

"Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with," Feig said in a statement. "In other words, I couldn't be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film."

Feig recently finished 'The School of Good and Evil' for Netflix. His next projects include directing and producing the action-comedy picture 'Jackpot' for Amazon MGM Studios, as well as finishing production on 'A Simple Favour 2', a sequel to the same-named thriller from 2018.

Laura Fischer will produce the feature adaptation of 'Worst Roommate Ever', marking the first time Blumhouse has produced both a film and a television series based on the same intellectual property.

A 2018 New York Magazine article by William Brennan inspired the original unscripted TV series Worst Roommate Ever from Blumhouse Television, which has earned two seasons on Netflix.

Blum, Chris Morgan, and Vox Media's Scoop Wasserstein all share producing credits for the film adaptation. Ainsley Morgan of Chris Morgan Productions, William Brennan, and Bea Sequeira of Blumhouse serve as executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

