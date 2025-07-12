Paul McCartney announces fall 'Got Back' North American Tour; check out dates

Washington, DC [US], July 12 : The Beatles legend Paul McCartney is hitting the road again.

The singer-songwriter has announced a 19-date North American tour for fall 2025. The tour will start on September 29 in Palm Desert, California, and end with two shows in Chicago on November 24 and 25, reported Deadline.

This will be McCartney's first full North American tour since 2022. It comes after he played three surprise shows in New York City earlier this year. Unlike those small gigs, the new tour will take place in large stadiums and arenas across the US and Canada.

The "Got Back" tour first began in 2022 and has already covered the US, the UK, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South America, and Europe.

Fans across North America can expect to hear many of McCartney's classic songs from his solo career, The Beatles, and Wings.

Here are the upcoming North American tour dates:

Sept. 29: Palm Desert, Calif. Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4: Las Vegas, Nev. Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7: Albuquerque, N.M. Isleta Amphitheatre

Oct. 11: Denver, Colo. Coors Field

Oct. 14: Des Moines, Iowa Casey's Center

Oct. 17: Minneapolis, Minn. US Bank Stadium

Oct. 22: Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center

Oct. 29: New Orleans, La. Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2: Atlanta, Ga. State Farm Arena

Nov. 3: Atlanta, Ga. State Farm Arena

Nov. 6: Nashville, Tenn. - The Pinnacle

Nov. 8: Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11: Pittsburgh, Penn. PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14: Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center

Nov. 17: Montreal, Quebec, Canada Bell Centre

Nov. 18: Montreal, Quebec, Canada Bell Centre

Nov. 21: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada - TD Coliseum

Nov. 24: Chicago, Ill. United Center

Nov. 25: Chicago, Ill. United Center

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor