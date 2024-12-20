Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr reunite for first performance in 5 years

Washington [US], December 20 : 'The Beatles' fame Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited for Paul McCartney's final show on his Got Back tour at London's O2 Arena.

Guitarist Ronnie Wood also joined them onstage, reported People.

McCartney, 82, invited Starr, 84, out during the encore, where they played a pair of Beatles classics.

While announcing the drummer, McCartney told the crowd, according to a fan-captured video, "The one and only Mr. Ringo Starr!"

As Starr arrived onstage, he embraced the "Maybe I'm Amazed" performer and said, "I want to tell you, I've had a great night tonight."

Then McCartney replied, "Shall we rock?," as per People.

McCartney shared glimpses from the event in an Instagram post. "Thank you, London! We've been all over South America and Europe and here we are back home for the last shows of the 2024 'Got Back' tour," he captioned a series of photos featuring him, Starr and Wood from the gig, according to the outlet.

"Making its first stage appearance in 50 years... is my original bass! I haven't played it in 50 years and what is more, here's a special guest, a Rolling Stone: Ronnie Wood. And another surprise for you - the mighty, the one and only, Ringo Starr! See you next time!" added McCartney.

McCartney and Starr last reunited in July 2019 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during the former's Freshen Up tour, reported People.

