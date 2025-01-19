Paul Mescal, girlfriend Grace Abrams may split after dramatic dinner in London

Mumbai, Jan 19 The clouds of uncertainty seem to be hovering over Irish actor Paul Mescal and his girlfriend Grace Abrams.

The actor could possibly be a single man once again as his latest outing with girlfriend Grace Abrams sparks rumours of a split, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The ‘Normal People’ actor, 28, and the daughter of Hollywood director JJ Abrams, 25, were reportedly dining in a London restaurant when onlookers spotted what was possibly a break-up with singer Gracie said to have burst into floods of tears before storming out of the eatery.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Paul and the ‘Tough Love’ singer were apparently enjoying a spot to eat at North London bakery-come-restaurant, Jolene, in Newington Green before things took a dramatic turn, with fellow diners claiming Paul had his "head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying" at one point.

"She was crying so much that he then started to cry too", one onlooker claimed. "She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterwards”.

They go on to tell the MailOnline how other people in the restaurant were shocked at how public the exchange between Paul and Gracie was and how "it looked like a break-up".

The ‘Gladiator II’ star was previously in a relationship with American singer Phoebe Bridgers for around two years until their split in December 2022. Last year, the actor opened up about the distressing rumours about his love life that circulated on social media at the end of 2023, revealing the impact they had on his family.

The internet theory suggested that the BAFTA winning actor would take his one-night stands for a walk the next day, distract them, and then bolt. Some even claimed he'd point out a bird to his date before making a quick getaway. One video claiming to show 'actual footage' of him running away racked up over three million views.

