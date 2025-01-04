Paul Mescal: I hate people who waste time

Los Angeles, Jan 4 Hollywood star Paul Mescal said that he hates people who "waste time" and "aren't prepared".

Talking about his biggest pet peeve, Mescal told W Magazine: "Laziness. I hate people who waste time, people who aren't prepared. And I'm not just talking about a work context.”

He added: “It's like, I think I've got a good nose for when people are just kind of winging it, and I don't like that. And unless something needs to be said, I'm not going around policing laziness in society."

Mescal recently essayed the titular role in 'Gladiator II', the Ridley Scott-directed historical action film, and he relished the challenge of getting himself in tip-top shape for the part.

The actor shared: "I loved the training! I'm not going to be an actor who's like, 'It was torture.' Maybe that's because I'm slightly masochistic.

He revealed why he does like the feeling of labour, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"But I do like the fact that it feels like a labour of sorts, finishing work and feeling physically tired. Not in being mentally overstimulated, because you get that anyway at work, but that feeling of physical engagement and needing to sleep at the end of the day - that specific kind of fatigue is not something that I've experienced on other films."

The actor shot to stardom in the hit mini-series 'Normal People' back in 2020, but he's now confessed to lying in order to land a role on the show.

The actor explained: "I said I could drive for 'Normal People', and I could not drive.

"We'd signed the paperwork, I'd gotten the part, and then I'd forgotten about doing my driver's license. So I ended up doing 'Normal People' on a provisional license. I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me."

