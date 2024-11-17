Paul Mescal to host ‘SNL’ on December 7

Los Angeles, Nov 17 Hollywood star Paul Mescal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released movie ‘Gladiator II’, is set to host the upcoming episode of ‘“Saturday Night Live’.

Shaboozey was announced as a musical guest. Mescal and Shaboozey will be featured on the December 7 episode of ‘SNL’, reports ‘Variety’.

The upcoming episode marks the program’s first episode after a three-week hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As per ‘Variety’, the ‘SNL’ episode will come two weeks after Mescal’s ‘Gladiator II’ hits theatres in North America. In Ridley Scott’s sequel to his 2000 best picture winner, Mescal stars as Hanno, the former heir to the Roman empire now forced to return to his home and fight as a gladiator.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 50 kicked off with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll. The schedule rounded out with Nate Bargatze and Coldplay on October 5, Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks on October 12, Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish on October 19, and John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on November 2.

Comedian Bill Burr hosted the post-election episode on November 9 with musical guest Mk.gee, and Charli XCX pulled double-duty on November 16. ‘Saturday Night Live’ is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a live primetime special on February 16. The series airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams on Peacock.

‘SNL’ is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is creator and executive producer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor