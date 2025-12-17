Paul Rudd and Jack Black Open Up on Joining Anaconda: “It’s Packed With Laughs, Action, and Surprises”

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are joining highly-anticipation film, Anaconda, a reboot of the original 1997 thriller. The duo admits that they are drawn by a bold script and the creative team behind the critically acclaimed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten's work on the action-comedy, which constantly upends audience expectations, was a major draw for Paul. “When it was released, I watched that film four times – I was obsessed with it,” he remembers. “It was clever, funny, and unique. Similarly, this Anaconda is layered with laughs, action, and surprises.”

Jack Black agrees, citing both the script and the collaborators as key reasons for signing on. “The script for Anaconda was funny and crazy, and I was excited to work with Tom Gormican and his brain, because The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was one of my favorite films. And … Paul Rudd was attached! I was like, ‘I want to party with these dudes!’ This was a deck full of aces.” Director Tom Gormican highlights the chemistry between the two actors and a deliberate reversal of expectations in their roles. “Jack and Paul are incredible performers. We wanted to make Jack the straight man and Paul the comedy character, which is a reversal of their regular casting, to see if we could bring something fresh to the table. Jack as the emotional center; Paul as the wildcard. Those two can find the funny in any situation. Made my job much easier.” Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Anaconda in India on 25th December in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu