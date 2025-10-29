Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas' 'Power Ballad' to be released in June 2026

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas-starrer 'Power Ballad' is all set to be released next year in June.

Lionsgate has dated the John Carney directorial for June 5, 2026, as per Deadline.

In the movie, co-written by Carney and Peter McDonald, Rick (Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Jonas) during a gig. The two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick's songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves - even if it means risking everything he cares about.

'Power Ballad' is touted as being a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.

Anthony Bregman, John Carney, Peter Cron, Rebecca O'Flanagan and Robert Walpole serve the roles of producers.

Power Ballad will open up against Amazon MGM Studios' Masters of the Universe from filmmaker Travis Knight, as well as Warner Bros and Legendary's hybrid live-action animated title, Animal Friends.

