Paul Rudd recalls his fame post 'Clueless', says "I started getting more work"

Washington [US], April 28 : Actor Paul Rudd recalled working in the 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy film, 'Clueless' and why he still "really feel so famous".

"I didn't really feel so famous," said Rudd, adding, "I was a working actor and I still had a regular job when I was doing this commercial the first time, reported People.

"And then as it slowly started to, as I started getting more work, occasionally someone would say, 'Hey, Clueless!' or whatever," he continued, adding, "But it wasn't nothing felt so different really.

"And, you know, I think just the very nature of the time when there was no social media, there was no internet everything just went by just a little bit slower," added Rudd.

Rudd appeared in the films Clueless (1995), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Romeo + Juliet (1996), Wet Hot American Summer (2001), Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Knocked Up (2007), I Love You, Man (2009), and This Is 40 (2012).

He shared that he "would do whatever kind of work I could get" to fund his acting dreams throughout the '90s, including waiting tables and DJing at weddings and bar mitzvahs, as reported by People.

Later, he gained success and worked in numerous successful projects.

Rudd shared that working with Super Nintendo was "one of the first commercials" that he landed amid his rise to stardom. He described working on the new ad for the Nintendo Switch 2 as fun and said that it "felt like old times."

In the commercial, he recreated his original '90s look by sporting "a long black duster, indie rock hair, and beaded necklace."

