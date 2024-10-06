Paul Schrader's love for Taylor Swift eases Uma Thurman's nerves on set

Washington [US], October 6 : Uma Thurman expressed her initial apprehension about collaborating with renowned filmmaker Paul Schrader for his latest project, 'Oh, Canada'.

However, her nerves quickly dissipated upon discovering his fondness for Taylor Swift, which made her feel more at ease, as per People magazine.

At the premiere of 'Oh, Canada' during the New York Film Festival on October 5, Thurman, 54, shared insights about her experience working with the iconic director, known for films like 'Taxi Driver' and 'American Gigolo'.

"I mean, Paul Schrader!" she stated during a question-and-answer session.

"I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege," as per People magazine.

Thurman recalled feeling "nervous" at first due to Schrader's formidable reputation as a "macho filmmaker" responsible for legendary films.

However, her anxiety was alleviated when she learned about his admiration for Swift.

"As I was on my way to the meeting, a person driving me was Googling and she's like, 'Oh my God, he's a huge Taylor Swift fan.' I was like, 'What?' And then I read Paul's quote or tweet about defending Taylor and I was like, 'Oh, I'm fine,'" she explained, as per People magazine.

Describing Schrader as "a big softie," Thurman praised his collaborative spirit and the respect he garnered from the cast and crew.

"I think the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much, just watching him as a master. So centered and I would say a big softie," she noted.

She found it inspiring to witness his precise approach to filmmaking, emphasizing the efficiency with which the movie was shot.

'Oh, Canada' is a drama adapted from the late Russell Banks' novel 'Foregone'.

The film features Richard Gere as Leonard Fife, a documentary filmmaker who reflects on his life during a final interview with a former pupil, played by Michael Imperioli.

As per People magazine, the narrative touches upon Fife's complicated past, including his avoidance of the Vietnam War draft and his tumultuous relationships.

Schrader, who has openly praised Swift on social media, expressed his admiration for her influence and success.

In a recent interview with Variety, he remarked on the "empire" she has built, stating, "It's not so much the music that entrances me, it's the phenomenon. The Elvis-ness of it all."

He even shared a post in April celebrating Swift's debut album cover, commenting, "This girl became Taylor Swift. There's a movie there."

As Thurman continues to reflect on her time working with Schrader, it is clear that their shared interests have forged a strong creative bond, setting the stage for a compelling cinematic experience in 'Oh, Canada'.

