Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker announces divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan

Los Angeles [US], December 28 : Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, on Thursday, announced her divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan after almost three years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the couple issued a joint statement that read, "After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Louis got engaged in August 2021. The model announced the news by showing off her engagement ring in a video that shows her swimming in a pool.

Later, in October 2021, Meadow and Louis got married in the Dominican Republic. Meadow's godfather Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle. Meadow has remained close to her father's costars from the Fast and Furious franchise since he died in a car accident in November 2013 at age 40. His daughter whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros was 15 at the time.

