Paul Walter Hauser joins Liam Neeson in 'Naked Gun' reboot

Washington [US], May 2 : Paramount Pictures is gearing up for a revival of the beloved 'Naked Gun' franchise, and they have just announced 'I, Tonya' actor Paul Walter Hauser to join Liam Neeson in the upcoming reboot.

Hauser will portray the character of Captain Ed in the film, directed by Akiva Schaffer, slated for release on July 18, 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks a new chapter in the iconic comedy series, originally led by the late Leslie Nielsen as bumbling detective Frank Drebin.

The script for the untitled 'Naked Gun' project comes from the duo Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, known for their work on Disney's 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.'

Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door are producing, with Daniel M Stillman serving as executive producer.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, anticipation is building for the return of the slapstick humour and zany antics that made the original trilogy and the 'Police Squad!' television series.

As production gears up for the "Naked Gun" reboot, fans can expect a fresh take on the classic comedy series, with Hauser and Neeson poised to deliver plenty of laughs and unforgettable moments on the big screen.

With his Emmy-winning performance in the Apple TV+ series 'Black Bird' and memorable roles in acclaimed films like 'Richard Jewell' and 'Cruella,' Hauser is also set to portray the late comedy legend Chris Farley in an upcoming biopic from New Line Cinema, directed by Josh Gad, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cinephiles can also catch him lending his voice to a character in the highly anticipated 'Inside Out 2' and starring alongside Matt Damon in Doug Liman's 'The Instigators.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor