Pavail Gulati admits to fleeing at the sight of Shah Rukh Khan-Here’s why

Mumbai, April 24 Actor Pavail Gulati candidly revealed that even today, spotting Shah Rukh Khan from a distance makes him want to flee — not out of disinterest, but because he feels overwhelmed by the superstar’s presence.

The ‘Deva’ actor has often spoken about his admiration for the Bollywood superstar, but in a recent revelation, he shared how SRK played a pivotal role in shaping his passion for cinema. Recently, Pavail expressed his deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, referring to himself as “a graduate from the Shah Rukh School of Chivalry.” He shared that Khan’s influence goes beyond just cinema—impacting not only his passion for films but also playing a significant role in shaping his character and values.

“I'm a proud 90s kid, and I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan's movies, not just his on-screen magic but also the way he carried himself off-screen. I would watch his interviews, his interactions with people, and I was always in awe. My school friends and I used to say that we all graduated from the 'Shah Rukh School of Chivalry.' The way he treated women whether it was at award shows, leading a co-star to the stage, or helping them to their seat left a lasting impression on us,” the actor shared.

Gulati added, “For me, he wasn't just a movie star; he was someone to look up to, even off-screen. Of course, you can't be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can try to be like him. He had, and still has, a charm and presence that's hard to describe. Even today, if I ever spot him from a distance, I’d probably run away not because I don’t want to meet him, but because I’d be too overwhelmed to face him in a crowd.”

As for his favorite Shah Rukh Khan film? Pavail Gulati revealed, “Yes Boss is a film that I hold really close to my heart. It may not be the most talked-about SRK film, but for me, it's truly special. I remember coming home from school, putting on the cassette, locking my room, and dancing nonstop to its songs. I loved it so much; I ended up buying out three cassettes! That film was a big part of my childhood and one I’ll always be emotionally connected to.”

Professionally, Pavail, who was recently seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in “Deva,” first gained widespread recognition for his powerful and nuanced performance in “Thappad.”

