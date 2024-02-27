Pavail Gulati eager to explore South Indian films with director Rosshan Andrrews

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actor Pavail Gulati, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Deva' with director Rosshan Andrrews, has expressed his wish to venture into South Indian cinema.

Pavail shared that he wants to venture in Malayalam cinema for the sheer brilliance of their storytelling and technical finesse.

Highlighting his deep-seated appreciation for cinematic craftsmanship in Malayalam cinema, the actor said: “I would love to soon work on a south language film, especially Malayalam films, as they showcase some of the best stories and technical aspects.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde for ‘Deva’ under the direction of Rosshan Andrrews.

‘Deva’ is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, and promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending nuanced storytelling with riveting performances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor