Pavail Gulati explains why his ‘Deva’ role is a salute to the spirit of Mumbai Police

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Pavail Gulati, who will be seen playing a Mumbai police officer in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Deva', said that the film has given him a profound respect for the men and women who protect the city.

Pavail expressed his admiration for the city's police, saying, "Playing the role of a Mumbai policeman in 'Deva' has given me a profound respect for the men and women who protect our city."

"I now understand the immense dedication, discipline, and hardships they endure to ensure the safety of every common man. Their commitment is truly inspiring."

While preparing for the role, Pavail took a personal interest in learning the mannerisms, code, and conduct of the police force. His interactions with real-life policemen have provided him with invaluable insights into the challenges they face daily.

The actor shared that working on the film has been an eye-opening experience.

"Understanding the hardship of a policeman has been an eye-opening experience," Pavail said.

"The sacrifices they make and the risks they take are beyond commendable. I hope to do justice to their spirit and dedication through my performance in 'Deva'."

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrews and promises to offer an authentic portrayal of Mumbai's police force.

Pavail is known for his roles in films such as 'Thappad' and 'Dobaaraa'. He has also been seen in series such as 'Yudh' and 'Faadu'. Before his debut, he started his career as an assistant casting director in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name Is Khan'.

The 36-year-old star's filmography includes movies such as 'Ittefaq', 'Kalank', 'Ghost Stories', 'Goodbye', and 'I Love You'.

