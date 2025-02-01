Pavail Gulati Opens Up About Collaborating With Rosshan Andrrews in 'Deva', Calls it One of His 'Biggest Films'

2025 has opened up with a plethora of big-screen releases. One of the many films is the recently released action spectacle, 'Deva'. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is witnessing an exciting run at the theatres. Previously at the launch event, Pavail Gulati expressed excitement about the drama and shared insights into the film's intensity.

Pavail Gulati shared, "Honestly, this is one of my biggest films till date. It's because of Siddharth sir, Rosshan sir, Shahid Kapoor, and Pooja Hegde. I'm really excited. I was damn excited to be a part of this film, and thank you for having me in this film. Every scene in the film is filled with intensity. It's Shahid and Rosshan sir's fantastic vision."

Beyond this, Pavail Gulati also shared insights into his bromance with Shahid Kapoor. "Our bromance on-screen was fantastic because we got along very well off-screen," shared the actor at the trailer launch event.

'Deva' showcases Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati playing the roles of police officers, meanwhile, Pooja Hegde steps into the shoes of an investigative journalist. The film packs a punch with massy elements, solid action sequences, powerful dialogues, and brilliant portrayal by the star cast. Directed by ace Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's production banner Roy Kapur Films.

Pavail Gulati, known for making thoughtful choices of films and series like 'Thappad', 'Dobaraa', and 'Faadu' among others, is winning hearts yet again with a stellar portrayal in 'Deva', adding flair to his filmography. His performance in the high-octane actioner has grabbed significant traction from cinephiles, solidifying Pavail as one of the most substantial actors of modern Indian cinema.