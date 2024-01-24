Pavail Gulati: Playing a cop demands physical, mental dedication

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actor Pavail Gulati, who is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Deva', underwent a rigorous fitness journey, and dedicated extensive hours at the gym.

Talking about his preparation for 'Deva', Pavail shared: "Playing the role of a cop demands physical and mental dedication. I believe in maintaining a healthy balance in my lifestyle, and this includes both my fitness routine and diet.”

Despite confessing his love for occasional indulgence in junk food, the 'Thappad' actor demonstrated discipline, ensuring his dietary choices complemented his fitness regimen.

"It's about being true to the character while also prioritising overall wellness," added the actor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front he was last seen as Abhay in the romantic web series ‘Faadu’ alongside Saiyami Kher. He was last seen in romantic thriller film ‘I Love You’, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor