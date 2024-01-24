Pavail Gulati: Playing a cop demands physical, mental dedication

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actor Pavail Gulati has embarked on a rigorous fitness journey and has dedicated extensive hours to hitting the gym, in order to authentically portray the robust image of a tough cop in the upcoming film 'Deva', starring Shahid Kapoor.

The 'Thappad' fame actor also acknowledged the positive influence of working alongside fitness enthusiast Shahid during the film's production.

The camaraderie and shared commitment to physical fitness between the two actors served as a motivational factor for Pavail, elevating the collective energy on set.

His commitment to transforming into a convincing cop involved following a strict fitness regime, showcasing his determination and professionalism.

Talking about his preparation for 'Deva', Pavail stated: "Playing the role of a cop demands physical and mental dedication. I believe in maintaining a healthy balance in my lifestyle, and this includes both my fitness routine and diet."

He opted for a balanced approach to his diet, emphasising the importance of maintaining overall well-being.

Despite confessing his love for occasional indulgence in junk food, Pavail demonstrated discipline, ensuring his dietary choices complemented his fitness regimen.

"It's about being true to the character while also prioritising overall wellness," added the 'Ittefaq' actor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front he was last seen as Abhay in the romantic web series 'Faadu' alongside Saiyami Kher.

He also featured in romantic thriller film 'I Love You', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

