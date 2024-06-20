Pavail Gulati to play boxer in his next movie, starts prepping up

Mumbai, June 20 Actor Pavail Gulati, who is known for his roles in 'Thappad', 'Dobaaraa', 'Made in Heaven', and others, has commenced boxing training for a new project.

After wrapping up ‘Deva’ alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, Pavail is gearing up to master the skill of boxing for another action-packed film.

According to a source, the actor is dedicating a significant amount of time to training in the boxing ring. This preparation is for an upcoming project that is expected to be announced soon and will go on floors towards the end of 2024.

Pavail confirmed, stating, “I’m preparing to play a boxer in a film. The film will go on floors by the end of this year so I need to spend a good and considerable amount of time to prepare. There haven’t been too many action focused films in India with boxing at the core. We have seen MMA, Muay Thai, and many more such things become popular. Plus as a sport too, boxing is gaining a lot of fandom here."

He further mentioned, “So this film is a story of such an individual navigating this sport and his life. I’m excited, it’s a triumphant story. And I have time in my hand between prep for Deva and being fit, to prepare and polish my boxing skills enough to be convincing on screen when we shoot."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor