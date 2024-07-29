Pavail Gulatie: Bollywood has churned out some amazing cop movies in last few decades

Mumbai, July 29 Actor Pavail Gulatie, who will be seen donning the uniform in the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’, expressed his excitement about joining the cop genre in Bollywood and noted that the industry has churned out some amazing cop movies in the last few decades.

Pavail said: “I am thrilled to be part of the cop universe of films in Bollywood with 'Deva'. This genre has a rich history in our cinema, with films that have not only entertained but also inspired audiences across generations. To be able to contribute to this legacy is a huge honour for me."

Bollywood has indeed produced several iconic police movies in recent decades, including 'Zanjeer', 'Singham', 'Dabangg', 'Mardaani', 'Sarfarosh', 'Khakee', 'Gangaajal', 'Sooryavanshi', and 'Simmba'.

“Bollywood has churned out some amazing movies in the last few decades. These films have set a high benchmark in terms of storytelling, action sequences, and character depth,” the actor added.

Pavail is hopeful that 'Deva' will bring something new to the table when it comes to the genre.

“With 'Deva', I hope to bring something new to this esteemed genre while paying homage to the great cop films that have come before,” he said.

'Deva', which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, stars Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulatie, and Pooja Hegde. It is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Pavail made his debut in 2014 as a television actor with 'Yudh'. He transitioned to film with the short film 'Queen of Hearts' in 2016 and has since appeared in movies such as 'Ittefaq', 'Kalank', 'Ghost Stories', 'Thappad', 'Dobaaraa', 'Goodbye', and 'I Love You'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor