Pavail Gulatie Talks About His Admiration Towards Shah Rukh Khan

Pavail Gulatie, who was recently seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Deva and who first grabbed nationwide attention for his layered and nuanced performance in Thappad, has carved a space for himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation. But behind the powerful performances and intense roles lies a true-blue Bollywood fanboy, one whose heart still skips a beat for Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent conversation, Pavail opened up about his admiration for SRK, calling himself “a graduate from the Shah Rukh School of Chivalry.” The actor credits Khan not just for influencing his love for cinema, but also for shaping his values and personality.

“I'm a proud 90s kid, and I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan's movies not just his on-screen magic, but also the way he carried himself off-screen. I would watch his interviews, his interactions with people, and I was always in awe. My school friends and I used to say that we all graduated from the 'Shah Rukh School of Chivalry.' The way he treated women whether it was at award shows, leading a co-star to the stage or helping them to their seat left a lasting impression on us. For me, he wasn't just a movie star, he was someone to look up to, even off-screen. Of course, you can't be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can try to be like him. He had, and still has, a charm and presence that's hard to describe. Even today, if I ever spot him from a distance, I’d probably run away not because I don’t want to meet him, but because I’d be too overwhelmed to face him in a crowd.”

And when it comes to his favorite SRK film? It’s not the usual pick. He shared “'Yes Boss' is a film that I hold really close to my heart. It may not be the most talked-about SRK film, but for me, it's truly special. I remember coming home from school, putting on the cassette, locking my room, and dancing nonstop to its songs. I loved it so much; I ended up buying out three cassettes! That film was a big part of my childhood and one I’ll always be emotionally connected to."

From dancing in his room to owning the screen, Pavail’s journey is a beautiful reminder that no matter how far you go, the heroes you grew up admiring will always have a special place in your heart.