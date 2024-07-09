Pavail Gulatie wraps up shooting for 'Deva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Actor Pavail Gulatie has finished shooting for 'Deva', which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Expressing his excitement about the cop action drama, Pavail shared, "Working on 'Deva' has been an exhilarating experience. Playing a cop for the first time brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, who is such a versatile and talented actor, was truly inspiring."

He added, "The action sequences were intense and required a lot of preparation, but they were also a lot of fun to shoot. Mumbai provided a stunning backdrop for the film, adding to the overall visual appeal. I'm really looking forward to the audience seeing this film; it's a project I'm very proud of."

Earlier, Pavail talked about how essaying the role of a cop in 'Deva' has deepened his appreciation for the hard work and discipline of the police force.

"Playing the role of a Mumbai policeman in 'Deva' has given me a profound respect for the men and women who protect our city. I now understand the immense dedication, discipline, and hardships they endure to ensure the safety of every common man. Their commitment is truly inspiring," he shared.

During his preparation for the role, Pavail took personal interest in learning the mannerisms, code, and conduct of the police force.

His interactions with real-life policemen have provided him with invaluable insights into the challenges they face daily.

"Understanding the hardship of a policeman has been an eye-opening experience," Pavail continued. "The sacrifices they make and the risks they take are beyond commendable. I hope to do justice to their spirit and dedication through my performance in 'Deva'," he added.

'Deva', which is being directed by Rosshan Andrews, also stars Pooja Hegde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor