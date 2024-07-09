Pavail Gulatie Wraps Up Shooting for Shahid Kapoor & Pooja Hegde's Action Drama Deva

Pavail Gulatie has officially wrapped up shooting for the highly anticipated cop action drama film "Deva," in which he stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. This marks Pavail portraying a cop onscreen for the second time after Dobaaraa, sharing significant screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Deva. Deva features high-octane action sequences performed by both Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. The film, set against the picturesque landscapes of Mumbai, promises to deliver thrilling scenes and intense drama.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Pavail Gulatie shared, "Working on 'Deva' has been an exhilarating experience. Playing a cop for the first time brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, who is such a versatile and talented actor, was truly inspiring. The action sequences were intense and required a lot of preparation, but they were also a lot of fun to shoot. Mumbai provided a stunning backdrop for the film, adding to the overall visual appeal. I'm really looking forward to the audience seeing this film; it's a project I'm very proud of."

The film's high-energy action scenes and the dynamic between the lead characters are set to captivate audiences. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" is anticipated to be a blockbuster hit, bringing together a stellar cast and an engaging storyline. "Deva" is set for release later this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Pavail Gulatie and Shahid Kapoor in action.