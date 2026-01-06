Pavitra Punia explores the city during the shoot of her new show 'Prayagraj Ki Love Story'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Pavitra Punia is all set to entertain the audience with a completely new avatar as Rajni Singh in the forthcoming web series "Prayagraj Ki Love Story".

During the shoot for the series, Pavitra Punia also got the opportunity to explore the city of Prayagraj and experience its rich culture and vibrant local life.

Talking about her experience of shooting for "Prayagraj Ki Love Story", Pavitra Punia revealed that they shot the show at the real locations of Prayagraj.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant said that after wrapping up the shoot, they used to visit chat shops in the city.

She stated, “Prayagraj Ki Love Story is my second show with Hungama OTT, and it holds a very special place in my heart. We shot extensively in the real streets and locations of Prayagraj, and every day on set was pure joy. After our shooting shifts, we explored the city, visited popular chaat corners, and enjoyed kulhad chai together."

Pavitra Punia also visited the Sangam of the Ganga, which turned out to be truly special for her.

"This has been one of my best shooting locations so far, and I’ve collected countless unforgettable memories from this experience," she added.

However, along with experiencing the good, Pavitra Punia and the team had to also witness the horrific Prayagraj floods.

She recalled, "While we were shooting, there was a flood in Prayagraj. I saw houses on the riverbank getting submerged and animals struggling in the water. Due to the flood, we couldn't shoot at some temples near the river."

The series follows the journey of Anshul Singh and Sonia Shukla, a young couple whose romantic getaway takes a dark and dangerous turn when they fall into the trap of a ruthless gang posing as protectors. The betrayed couple is forced into a relentless chase through dense forests, narrow alleyways, and crowded marketplaces.

"Prayagraj Ki Love Story" is expected to premiere on Hungama OTT on January 8th.

