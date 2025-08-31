'Pavitra Rishta' star Priya Marathe passes away after battle with cancer

Mumbai, Aug 31 Actress Priya Marathe, who is known for her work in the superhit television show 'Pavitra Rishta', passed away at the age of 38 on Sunday.

As per media reports, the actress breathed her last in Mumbai on August 31, 2025 at her residence in Mira Road area of Mumbai. She had been suffering from cancer for the past year. Despite receiving treatment, she could not recover from the illness, the reports stated.

She started off as a stand-up comedian and ventured into television. She was born on April 23, 1987 in Mumbai. She did her schooling and college from Mumbai and soon found her calling in the world of acting. She made her TV debut with the Marathi serial 'Ya Sukhanoya' and then 'Char Divas Sasuche'.

She essayed the role of Varsha in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The show also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also appeared briefly in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ as Jyoti Malhotra. She also worked in a Marathi serial ‘Tu Tithe Me’ in a negative role of Priya Mohite. In February 2017, she joined the cast of Star Plus's show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She played the role of Bhavani Rathod in the show, an evil natured woman who has killed her husband.

She married actor Shantanu Moghe on 24 April 2012. He has also played an important role in the series ‘Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji’. She also believed in spirituality. Priya's acting journey has been an important one in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry.

Her untimely death has saddened many co-stars, friends, and fans. Many remember her as a warm, talented, and kind-hearted person. Priya’s passing is a big loss to the Marathi and Hindi entertainment world. Her contribution to television will always be remembered.

