Pavitra Rishta's Prarthana Behere misses her father who passed away in a road accident

Mumbai Oct 29 Actress Prarthana Behere, popularly known as Vaishali in the hit show Pavitra Rishta, has been mourning the death of her father, who passed away earlier this month.

The actress recently shared a picture of her mobile screensaver featuring her father’s picture along with the angelic time '11:11.' The actress wrote, 'Miss you, Baba,' along with the picture. For the uninitiated, Prarthana’s father passed away in a road accident. The actress had shared the news on her social media account. Sharing a picture of her father, she had penned an emotional note thanking him for all his values and teachings.

She wrote in Marathi, which when transcribed in English read, “Even after death, you will be remembered, someone will smile through their tears, and life will continue — that’s what living means.” Prarthana wrote further, “My father… On October 14, he died unfortunately in a road accident. Baba, life feels like it has stopped after you’re gone. Your smile still echoes in our ears, your confidence strengthens our minds, and from your life we learn that happiness is not circumstances but attitude.”

The actress went on to thank him for the values he instilled in her. “Your integrity, service, and unending love for people have taught us the true value of humanity. You taught us that helping others is the real satisfaction. Even though you are not with us today, your voice and songs always give us strength,” she wrote.

Prarthana further promised him to continue making him proud through her work. She wrote, “I’ve been doing the same things that you’d be proud of to date. About to start working even harder now. Wherever you are, it is my duty to continue to pay tribute to you with my wonderful work. I will be careful not to let tears fall from my eyes, because I don’t want to see you grey either. The smile on your lips is always in my mind. I’m going to take responsibility for maintaining that.”

Towards the end of the post, she assured him of being fine. “Don’t worry… I am very strong. Because even if you’re not with me, I’m sure you’re with me. I love you, Baba; miss you forever. — Your Tumpa,” she wrote. According to her post, her father passed away on October 14.

