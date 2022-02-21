Pawan Kalyan calls off Bheemla Nayak pre-release event after sudden death of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

The much-awaited pre-release event of Saagar K Chandra’s Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak has been postponed, n the sudden death of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. “My heart won’t allow me to take part in the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak as we mourn the sudden demise of Shri Mekapati Gautam Reddy, who performed crucial duties in the Andhra Pradesh state cabinet. We have decided to postpone the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak which was scheduled to be held today. The event will be held soon. The production house will announce the details soon,” said Pawan Kalyan in the statement.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away today at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack. The producers of Bheemla Nayak had planned a grand pre-release event today evening in Hyderabad’s police grounds. The new date for the event will be announced shortly. Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie will be released tonight at 8:10 PM. Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. While Trivikram Srinivas has written the screenplay for the Telugu remake, it is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles.Pawan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which was released in cinemas last year.