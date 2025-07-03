Pawan Kalyan tells Arjun Das: Very rarely, I will ask for a favour

Chennai, July 3 Responding to a tweet by actor Arjun Das in which he had said that he had lent his voice for the trailer of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' because actor Pawan Kalyan had asked him, Pawan Kalyan on Thursday thanked Arjun Das for considering his request and said, "Very rarely, I will ask for a favor..."

Taking to his X timeline on a day the trailer of his upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' released, the power star wrote, "Dear Brother @iam_arjundas, I am grateful to you. Very rarely, I will ask for a favor.. Thank you for considering mine.Your Voice has magic and melody."

Earlier in the morning, Arjun Das had wished Pawan Kalyan and his entire team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu the very best, saying, "This one is for you sir!"

Soon after the trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu released, Arjun Das, who has a huge fan following for his deep base voice, wrote on X, "When #PawanKalyan garu asks you to lend your voice for his movie trailer, you say yes. No questions asked! This one is for you Sir. @PawanKalyan Sir wishing you and your entire team the very best for #HHVM #HariHaraVeeraMallu."

It may be recalled that director Jyothi Krisna had told IANS in an earlier interview that they had shot the film in 200 days.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna had disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year, is now slated to hit screens on July 24.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

