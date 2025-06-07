Pawan Kalyan wraps up his part for 'OG', film to release in September 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Actor Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting for 'OG'.

On Saturday, the production house, DVV Entertainment, shared an exciting update on their official social media handles with the caption, "PACKUP for GAMBHEERA...GEAR UP for the RELEASE...See you in theatres on 25 September 2025. #OGonSept25

#TheyCallHimOG #OG"

The makers also shared a striking poster of Pawan Kalyan's character.

Have a look

https://x.com/dvvmovies/status/1931380423747367234?s=46&t=td36fd1VqvQ20yDywt6_9Q

Fans in comment section expressed their excitement.

"Wow...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Damn excited," another user wrote.

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the main antagonist.

Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Pawan Kalyan. The music for OG is composed by S Thaman and will be released under Sony Music South.

The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

