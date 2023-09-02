Pawan Kalyan's action-packed 'OG' teaser out on his birthday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 : On south superstar Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film 'OG' unveiled its grand teaser.

Touted to be a big-budget gangster drama, the teaser introduces fans to a gangster named Ojas Gambheera aka ‘OG’ essayed by Pawan Kalyan.

The one-minute, forty-second-long teaser is packed with blood, major action sequences and the actor being referred to as ‘Hungry Cheetah’ owing to intense events that revolve around him being a deadly Mumbai gangster.

Sharing the teaser on their social media handle, film’s production banner ‘DVV Entertainment’ wrote, “Here it is… #HungryCheetah has arrived. #TheyCallHimOG #HBDPawanKalyan."

Here it is… #HungryCheetah has arrived. #TheyCallHimOG #HBDPawanKalyan https://t.co/MHakMO8feG— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 2, 2023

The teaser has left fans excited.

"Pawan Kalyan sir on fire," a social media user commented.

"Wow. Can't wait for the film," another one wrote.

'OG', helmed by Sujeeth, will be released in theatres in 2024. Also, 'OG' marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu. Produced by DVV Danayya of 'RRR' fame, the film has cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor