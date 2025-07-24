Pawan Kalyan's fans cheer outside theatres, roads in Vijayawada on 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' release

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 : The fans of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, are elated on the release of the film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following in Andhra Pradesh, and his films are no less than a festival for his admirers. The actor's latest release, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part One', sparked a similar level of celebration from his fans after the movie premiered in theatres on Thursday.

The fans of 'Kushi' actor rallied on the roads and outside the Vijayawada theatres with 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' posters as they cheered for Pawan Kalyan's latest release, as it marked the actor's return to theatres after nearly two years. He was last seen in the film 'OG'.

They were seen wearing shirts with Pawan Kalyan's photo imprint and were heard chanting slogans as they celebrated the release of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The fans were dancing outside the theatres, as seen in the visuals covered by ANI.

Set in the 17th century, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is a period drama that follows the story of an outlaw who rises up against oppression for the people of his land.

The movie is directed by Jyothi Krishna and was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudu, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava.

The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history.

Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', a character that will see him portray a warrior who fights for justice in a turbulent era.

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role. The film's music, composed by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani, is another highlight.

The movie is produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam.

