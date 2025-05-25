Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' gets new release date; to hit theatres on Sep 25, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : The makers of OG, the upcoming Telugu action film starring Pawan Kalyan, have locked the release date for the action thriller.

The film, which was scheduled to release on 27 September, will now hit theatres worldwide on September 25, later this year.

Production house DVV Entertainment took to its X account on Sunday to share a new poster to make the announcement. In their post, the makers wrote: "The date is locked... and the DEADLY SQUAD is set to go BONKERS!"

Take a look

FIRING WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 25th September 2025… 💥💥💥💥 #OGonSept25#TheyCallHimOG #OG pic.twitter.com/DQAOFOrQxx — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) May 25, 2025

Directed by Sujeeth, OG is being promoted as a high-action film featuring Kalyan in an intense role. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the main antagonist. Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Pawan Kalyan. The music for OG is composed by S Thaman and will be released under Sony Music South.

The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

