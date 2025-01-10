Pawan Singh-Maniesh Paul spotted shooting together; Fans wonder what's cooking

Mumbai, Jan 10 One of the most well-known names in the Bhojpuri film industry, Pawan Singh has recently made headlines for his forthcoming project. The superstar was recently captured on the sets with Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul, adding to the excitement for the project.

The rumor mills have been set in motion ever since the photographs of Bhojpuri sensation, Pawan Singh and the multitalented entertainer Maniesh Paul have surfaced on social media. One of the photos features Pawan Singh in the middle of a conversation with Maniesh Paul as the two share a smile. While the Bhojpuri superstar was dressed in a shimmery kurta, Maniesh Paul posed in a black sleeveless T-shirt.

In the meantime, another still had Pawan Singh and Maniesh Paul in the middle of a dance step, as the two of them twin in golden attire. We can also see several other dancers in the background. From the looks of it, the shoot seems to be of a peppy dance number. However, while one section of netizens speculated it to be a high-energy dance number, others feel these two might have joined forces for a film. Whatever it might be, the fans of Pawan Singh are super thrilled about the actor's next venture.

Shedding some more light on the matter, a source was quoted saying, "This collaboration between Pawan Singh and Maniesh Paul is something fans never expected but are already thrilled about. Both are powerhouses of talent in their own right and together, they promise to deliver something truly special. Stay tuned—it’s going to be worth the wait!"

Maniesh Paul who has previously proved his mettle as an actor and anchor in Bollywood is all set to step into unexplored territories with his latest collaboration with Pawan Singh.

Although no official announcement has been made about the project till now, Pawan Singh and Maniesh Paul are expected to come up with something entertaining.

