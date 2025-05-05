Pawandeep Rajan Health Update: Singer Stable After Major Car Accident, Suffers Multiple Limb Fractures

Popular Indian Idol Singer Pawandeep Rajan met with an tragic accident on Monday early morning. Earlier it was said that the accident took place near Ahmedabad but recent report stated that the singer was traveling on National Highway 9 in the Gajraula area of Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh when driver allegedly doused off due to fatigue and hit the truck container truck. Post accident he was admitted to hospital video of which went viral on social media. Now Pawandeep is stable and conscious but the impact of accident was so strong that he has suffered from Limb Fractures.

Media reports suggest that Pawandeep's vehicle was badly damaged in the impact. Fortunately, he escaped a fatal outcome but suffered serious injuries to both his hands. Two of his friends, who were also in the car, sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital alongside him.

About Pawandeep Rajan

Pawandeep Rajan rose to fame after winning the 12th season of Indian Idol. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, performing in concerts both in India and abroad. He also hosts his own music shows and is frequently praised by legendary singers such as Sonu Nigam and Salim Merchant for his talent and versatility.