Pawan's ex-wife Renu Desai rubbishes rumours related to their son Akira

Hyderabad, April 9 Pawan Kalyan and his ex-wife Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan turned 18 recently, as he celebrated his birthday on April 8. Renu Desai, who had written a heartfelt note on Akira's birthday, also clarified rumours related to Akira's movie debut.

Renu Desai, who first had written a sweet note wishing her beloved son Akira, called him 'honest' & 'gentleman'. She had posted a video of Akira, practicing his boxing. The video had become viral in no time, as many of Pawan's fans started wondering if the boy was ready for his movie debut.

The gossip soon spread like a wildfire, and social media comments were filled with wishing Akira good luck for his movie debut.

Rubbishing the rumours, Renu then wrote, "And, he doesn't want to be an actor and isn't signing any films. So, please don't believe in any rumours regarding his debut".

