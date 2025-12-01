Pay Rs 2000, get Rs 2000 back: Fashion Factory 'Free Shopping Week' offers full value return on Rs 5000 worth of apparel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Fashion Factory, Reliance Retail's pan-India fashion discount destination, has announced the launch of its Free Shopping Week, a high-value shopping event designed to give customers maximum fashion and maximum savings, according to the company's press release.

Running from December 3 to December 7, the offer lets shoppers take home apparel worth Rs 5000 (MRP), pay just Rs 2000, and receive that entire amount back through assured gifts and vouchers creating a zero-net-spend shopping experience.

Under this limited-period offer, customers purchasing apparel worth Rs 5000 (MRP) will pay only Rs 2000 and get the entire Rs 2000 back through: an assured free gift worth Rs 1000 (MRP) and gift vouchers worth Rs 1000.

The result: customers walk out with Rs 5000 worth of fashion while effectively paying nothing, according to the company's press release.

Free Shopping Week is crafted for value-conscious families, young shoppers, and fashion-seekers who want branded style without stretching their budget. With everyday discounts ranging from 20 per cent to 70 per cent, Fashion Factory already offers compelling value, and this festival amplifies the proposition by turning year-end wardrobe upgrades into an unbeatable deal.

The offer is valid across all Fashion Factory outlets from 3rd December to 7th December. Shoppers can visit any store, pick their favourite styles, and enjoy one of the strongest value offers in fashion retail this season.

