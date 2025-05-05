Payal Ghosh to play a blind woman in Krushna Abhishek's 'Shaque - The Doubt'

Mumbai, May 5 Actress Payal Ghosh has been roped in to play the role of a blind woman in her next, "Shaque - The Doubt," where she will be sharing screen space with Krushna Abhishek yet again after their successful film "Fire Of Love: Red".

Talking about playing a visually impaired woman, Payal revealed that she has taken inspiration from Rani Mukerji's critically acclaimed film "Black".

She shared, "Well, this movie is a really exciting opportunity for me. This is the first time in my career where I am playing a character that is specially-abled or differently-abled. I love the challenge and I am ready to take on it. As far as inspiration is concerned, it has to be the one and only Rani Mukerji. I love her as an actress and how wonderful she was in the movie 'Black' when she played a blind woman. So yes, of course, I will have my own originality in place but she's definitely my inspiration for the same."

Sharing her excitement about working with Krushna yet again, she added, "I am happy to reunite once again with Krushna who's a fantastic talent. It's a great and intriguing script that has the potential to grip the audience right from the very beginning. I am really excited and looking forward to the movie. Thankful for all the love and stay tuned."

Made under the direction of Rajeev Chaudhari, "Shaque - The Doubt" will also have Shantanu Bhamare in a crucial role.

Payal is credited with Bollywood movies such as "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" alongside the late Rishi Kapoor, and "Fire Of Love: Red".

Speaking of the latter, directed by Ashok Tyagi, the movie sheds light on the life of a famous novelist Rajveer (Krushna) who gets lost between fiction and reality.

"Fire Of Love: Red" reached the cinema halls on January 5, 2024.

